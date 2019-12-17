Strictly Come Dancing star Rev Richard Coles has announced the heartbreaking news that his partner, Rev David Coles, has sadly passed away aged just 42. Sharing a photo of himself with his partner on Twitter, he wrote: "I'm very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. 'The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.'"

David passed away aged 42

Fans, friends and colleagues took to social media to send Richard messages of condolences, including Dianne Buswell, who was his professional dance partner in the 2017 series of Strictly. She wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending all my love to you rev! My prayers and thoughts are with you." Susan Calman added: "Oh darling, I’m so sorry. Sending all my love xx." Comedian Tim Minchin also reached out, writing: "Oh, Rev. Sorry. Xx."

Rev Richard appeared on Strictly in 2017

Richard and David entered a civil partnership back in 2005, and in David's Twitter bio, he described himself as "a dilettante potter, designer, gardener & narrow boat enthusiast". He also enjoyed cooking, and often opened up about meals he had cooked up in the kitchen. In his pinned tweet, he wrote: "Had to do the big shop today. @RevRichardColes is out tonight so I thought a simple supper. Fresh oysters with a gin and tonic and I bought myself some flowers too. It’s important to reward yourself once in a while, don’t you think?" In one of his final tweets, he also shared a snap of mini pies, writing: "I'd already made the obligatory half dozen steak and potato and the oven was hot so I thought why not whack a custard in too."