The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed for the upcoming 2020 series! Although we still have a few months to wait to find out the celebrity contestants, and who will be partnered with who, the BBC has revealed that pro favourites including AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse will all be back for the much anticipated new show.

Speaking about the upcoming series, executive producer Sarah James said: "It's wonderful to welcome back so many talented individuals within this year's line-up of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers. They are each at the top of their game and as a cast are simply incredible. We can't wait to see what magic they will bring to the ballroom this year. Strictly 2020 promises to be an unforgettable series, with more exceptional choreography and world-class dancing."

Kevin has left the show

Fan favourite Kevin Clifton confirmed that he wouldn't be returning for the new series in early March, and posted on social media: "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special. Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley."

He continued: "After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career. I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for."

