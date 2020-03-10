Neil Jones is a good son, making sure he gets in some "quality time" with his mum during his hectic work schedule. But little did he know that he would come to regret his decision after their unusual outing left him feeling slightly panicked. The Strictly Come Dancing star treated the pair to a day of axe throwing – but when his mum turned out to be pretty good, the pro dancer certainly had a concerned look on his face. "I thought to myself, 'wouldn't it be nice to spend some quality time with my mum, where can I take her?'" he said in a TikTok video shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Neil then filmed his mum perfectly launching the axe into the middle of the target - which could very well have been some clever camera trickery - before he shared a worrying look to the camera. "Note to self, never leave my mum alone with an axe!" he jokily added.

Neil Jones' mum enjoyed a day out axe throwing with her son

Neil's outing comes after he revealed that Kevin Clifton played a huge role in helping him land his job on Strictly, following his announcement on Friday that he has quit the series after seven years. Sharing a photo of himself and Kevin on Instagram on Saturday, Neil took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to his childhood friend. He wrote: "Kev Kev super king @keviclifton.... now we’ve known each other since we were kids and I remember the day you called me up to ask if I was interested to come and help out during Strictly rehearsals which was basically my way on to the show."

MORE: Kevin Clifton shares inspiring post about happiness as he quits Strictly

Neil Jones looked concerned over his mum's axe throwing skills

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones celebrates first Valentine's Day as a singleton in the most hilarious way – see photo

He added: "You are a great, talented and passionate guy who manages to watch football, WWE and listen to a podcast all at the same time while drinking a tea and holding a conversation (now if that’s not a talent). You have always been there for me when I needed you including last year when I got injured and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. The Strictly audience will miss you but we all know you will do great stuff."

Fans were touched by Neil's message of support, with one commenting: "Arh Neil this is lovely, we will miss him but as you say new challenges await the future looks bright....." And another said: "Just beautiful words, Neil."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.