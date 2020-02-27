Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli has some big news to share with fans. The star has landed a record deal after impressing music bosses with his singing performance on Strictly last year, and is set to release a Donna Summer-inspired album. "We're discussing it, but I'm not going to rush it because it has to be done right," Bruno told the Mirror. "We're working on it but it has to be good." The 64-year-old confirmed that he wants to include new material on his album, and revealed it will have an "anthemic disco-type" feel to it – "very uplifting, where everybody can dance". He continued: "A bit like Donna Summer – like Last Dance but done with my voice and given a contemporary twist."

Hello / Goodbye with the Strictly Alumni

While Bruno has an exciting new venture on the horizon, he is also expected to return to Strictly Come Dancing this year. BBC are yet to officially confirm the line-up, but Bruno, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are all likely to take their seats on the judging panel. Bruno is renowned for his larger-than-life personality on the BBC dance show, and when it comes to judging he is never afraid to say exactly what he thinks of the couples' dances. He is also one of the only remaining original stars still working on Strictly, along with Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Tess Daly.

MORE: Who is Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli's partner? Everything you need to know

Bruno has worked as a judge on Strictly since it began in 2004

Strictly won't return to the BBC until September, but already there is speculation about who will take part in the 18th series. Among those being linked to the hit show are Jacqueline Jossa, Miranda star Sarah Hadland, Alan Carr, Vogue Williams and Caprice. It’s also been suggested that Jamie Laing and Will Bayley – who both had to pull out of the 2019 series on medical grounds – might also sign up for a second shot at the Glitterball Trophy.