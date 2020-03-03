Strictly Come Dancing is coming to the streets of London! One of the stars of the show has confirmed he is running the 2020 London Marathon in support of the charity, CALM. Giovanni Pernice shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing: "The news is out! I will be running the #LondonMarathon to raise money for the amazing charity @theCALMzone. An incredible campaign to take a stand against suicide. Join me on my journey and take a look at my [Just Giving] page."

Giovanni is set to don his neon orange vest on Sunday 26 April, one of around 40,000 people attempting to run the 26.2 mile marathon. Speaking about his participation, Giovanni admitted his vocation should stand him in good stead. "I have a very physically demanding job, and being healthy keeps me focused and in good spirits," he said in a statement on the CALM website. "I started my training in 2019 with short distance runs, and as we get closer to the Marathon day I will up the distance so I am ready for the 26.2 miles. I have a full show schedule with my UK Tour, which will keep me fit and healthy. As I am touring most of the UK, running gives me a great excuse to explore each venue and city. I will go on runs before I start rehearsals."

The 29-year-old Sicilian continued: "CALM is such a fantastic organisation and helps so many people. If I can spread the word and raise some money for CALM, then that would be fantastic. This is my first marathon. I am very excited, not nervous yet. I can’t wait to hear the crowds and be cheered on throughout the day. I am very focused and want to achieve a good time, so hopefully I will use any nervous energy to help me run faster."

