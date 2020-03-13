EastEnders has been cancelled on Friday night – find out why The BBC One soap won't be in its usual 8pm slot

EastEnders fans looking forward to their Friday dose of the soap will be left disappointed after it was announced there will be no new episode this evening. Fans were treated to a double helping on Thursday night as the soap will take a break to make way for BBC Sport Relief. Thankfully, the residents of Albert Square will be back in their usual slot of 8pm on Monday. While EastEnders' cancellation may come as a blow to some, it is being replaced for a very worthy cause as celebrities come together to raise money for charities both in the UK and overseas.

A special visit to AC 12 for Sport Relief

Hosting the live show from 7pm on BBC One will be newcomers Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal as they join Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness for an evening filled with fun and fundraising. The show will serve up some hilarious sketches giving the Sport Relief take on some of the country’s most loved programmes. A special visit to AC 12 sees Line of Duty's Arnott, Fleming and Hastings grill corrupt cop Jason Isaacs.

Meanwhile, a mysterious blonde assassin will appear in a special Killing Eve spoof – called Killing Steves. Elsewhere, there will be the return of Clash of the Channels Boat Race - this time with celebrity rowing teams from Channel 4 and Sky in tow to give BBC and ITV a run for their money.

MORE: Sport Relief 2020: Everything you need to know

Celebrities are raising money for charities in the UK and abroad

MORE: 12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

DJ Nick Grimshaw, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Frankie Bridge from girl group The Saturdays, Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, This Morning's medical consultant Dr Zoe Williams, BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, actress Samantha Womack and Robert Rinder from reality courtroom show Judge Rinder, all took part in a desert trek to raise as much money as possible. On Friday night, we'll finally get to see how they got on…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.