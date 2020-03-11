Sport Relief 2020: Everything you need to know You'll get to watch a parody of Killing Eve in Sport Relief's night of TV

Sport Relief is set to make a comeback to television screens this March, with an incredible line-up of sketches and celebrities taking part to raise money for charity. However, there are so many questions – when will it air? Which celebrities will take part? Here's everything you need to know…

When is Sport Relief 2020?

The event will take place in March, beginning on Monday 9th and continuing until Friday 13th.

Which celebrities are taking part in Sport Relief 2020?

The stars signed up this year are DJ Nick Grimshaw, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Frankie Bridge from girl group The Saturdays, Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, This Morning's medical consultant Dr Zoe Williams, BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, actress Samantha Womack and Robert Rinder from reality courtroom show Judge Rinder.

In a new video, Frankie said: "I'm so excited but also equally terrified." Nick chimed in: "I've never done anything like this before," and Robert added: "I can scarcely contain my anticipation," in a dry tone of voice. Krishnan then joked: "I don't think anyone's got any idea quite how decrepit I am."

Who is hosting the main event?

Hosting the live show from 7pm will be newcomers Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal as they join Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness for an evening filled with fun and fundraising.

What sketches can we expect?

The show will serve up some hilarious sketches giving the Sport Relief take on some of the country’s most loved programmes. A special visit to AC 12 sees Line of Duty's Arnott, Fleming and Hastings grill corrupt cop Jason Isaacs.

Meanwhile, a mysterious blonde assassin will appear in a special Killing Eve spoof – called Killing Steves. Elsewhere, there will be the return of Clash of the Channels Boat Race - this time with celebrity rowing teams from Channel 4 and Sky in tow to give BBC and ITV a run for their money.

Sport Relief 2020 will air live from Salford on 13 March, BBC One from 7pm