She's currently transporting us from our sofas to the tropical islands of the Caribbean via our televisions screens for her new show Joanne Lumley's Hidden Caribbean, but much-loved actress Joanna Lumley is no stranger to TV work. The Absolutely Fabulous star is well-known for her comedy TV and film appearances and has been in the business for over 50 years, but how much is Joanna worth? Here's all you need to know about her fortune and successful career…

What is Joanna Lumley's net worth?

According to Net Worth List, the actress has a net worth of around £13 million ($16 million), perhaps unsurprising given the 73-year-old's incredibly successful career in the entertainment industry.

Joanna Lumley's career bio

In the late 60s, Joanna began her journey in showbiz. After working as a model and having small appearances in film and TV shows such as James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service and Coronation Street, Joanna went on to land a major role in Avengers film series The New Avengers, playing the character Purdey.

By the time the early 90s came along, Joanna had become a household name thanks to her iconic portrayal as Patsy Stone opposite Jennifer Saunders in BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. The show ran from 1992 until 1996, before it was revived in more recent years between 2001 and 2004, and 2011 and 2012. The franchise became so popular, the two leading creators then starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in 2016. The show won many TV BAFTA's, and Joanna herself won five for her performance as Patsy alone.

Joanna has also had major roles in blockbuster films throughout her career. She has worked alongside famed director Tim Burton for two of his projects, Corpse Bride and James and the Giant Peach. The actress has also starred opposite Hollywood royalty Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's film The Wolf of Wall Street as Aunt Emma.

What else is there to know about Joanna Lumley?

Joanna Lumley has been married twice and has one son James, who she shares with her first husband Michael Claydon. In 1986, she married conductor Stephen Barlow and they have lived in London ever since. Joanna is also known for her charitable causes and her philanthropic work. The actress is passionate about and works with charities such as Mind, Child Rescue Nepal, the Born Free Foundation, ActionAid and many more.

