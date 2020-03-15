Meet the cast of The Good Karma Hospital series three Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia and James Krishna Floyd are all reprising their roles

The Good Karma Hospital is back! The much-loved ITV drama is returning on Sunday for its third series and all the familiar faces are back. The medical drama is set in a South Indian hospital and is set to bring many more exciting and gripping plot-lines for its third instalment of the show. Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia and James Krishna Floyd are all reprising their roles. Check out the round-up of the full cast below.

Amanda Redman – Lydia Fonseca

Amanda returns to the show playing Lydia Fonseca, a strong-willed English doctor at the heart of the hospital. This series will see Lydia face a challenging task when a patient is the victim of an acid attack. While caring for the patient, she's forced to confront her own previous experience. You'll recognise Amanda from shows such as New Tricks and she has also starred in Mike Bassett: England Manager and At Home with the Braithwaites.

Amanda Redman as Lydia Fonseca

Amrita Acharia – Dr Ruby Walker

Amrita reprises her role for the third series as Ruby Walker, a hard-working and capable doctor on the brink of a flourishing romance with Gabriel, which is put to the test after a former partner of his arrives. Amrita is also known for her work in Game of Thrones, in which she played Irri, the handmaiden who teaches Daenerys the Dothraki language.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker

James Krishna Floyd – Gabriel Varma

James Krishna Floyd plays Gabriel Varma, a doctor and Ruby's love interest in the show. However their relationship is tested after a former partner arrives. James has also starred in shows such as The Infidel with David Baddiel, Dream Team and My Brother the Devil.

James Krishna Floyd as Gabriel Varma

Neil Morrissey – Greg McConnell

Neil Morrissey plays Lydia's partner Greg McConnell. Greg runs the local bar and in this series his adult daughter arrives and with her, a family secret. Audiences will recognise Neil from his roles in Line of Duty, Men Behaving Badly, Waterloo Road and as the voice of Bob the Builder.

Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell

Nimmi Harasgama – Mari Rodriguez

Nimmi Harasgama takes on the role of nurse Mari Rodriguez. Mari is recovering from her recently failed marriage. Mari has starred in other TV shows such as Doctors and BBC's Requiem.

Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez

Sayani Gupta – Jyoti Gill

New to the scene is Sayani Gupta who takes on the role of Jyoti Gill, also a nurse at the hospital. She's looking forward to her upcoming nuptials, but is hiding a secret. Sayani has appeared in TV shows such as Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please.

Sayani Gupta as Jyoti Gill

Scarlett Alice Johnson – Tommy McConnell

Also new to the show is Tommy McConnell, daughter of Greg, and is played by Scarlett Alice Johnson. She's certainly a charmer, but she's hiding a secret from her dad. Will it be revealed? Viewers will recognise Scarlett from Call the Midwife, EastEnders and Babylon.

Scarlett Alice Johnson as Tommy McConnell

Priyanka Bose – Aisha Ray

Aisha Ray is a plastic surgeon and former lover of Gabriel. The character is played by actress Priyanka Bose, who has also starred in Little America and Hollywood film Lion.

Priyanka Bose as Aisha Ray

Darshan Jariwala – Dr Ram Nair

Playing surgeon and the head of the Good Karma Hospital, Dr Ram Nair, is actor Darshan Jariwala. He's also known for roles in Netflix series Sense8 and films such as Million Dollar Arm alongside Jon Hamm.

Darshan Jariwala as Dr Ram Nair

Kenneth Cranham – Ted Dalyrmple

Kenneth Cranham takes on the role of Ted Dalyrmple in the show. Ted is a patient at the hospital and is looking for long-lost love in India. Kenneth has starred in many blockbuster films such as Maleficent, Hot Fuzz and Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

Kenneth Cranham as Ted Dalyrmple

The Good Karma Hospital returns to ITV on Sunday 15 March at 8pm.

