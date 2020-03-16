BBC suspends filming of two of its biggest shows over coronavirus outbreak - details Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders were both on their sixth series

Two of the BBC's biggest shows have halted their production over the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement from the BBC and on the programme's social media, it was announced that Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have postponed and suspended, respectively, their filming schedules after "much consideration" around the increasing concerns of COVID-19.

The shows have taken to social media to break the news to their followers and fans of the show. The official account for Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, tweeted: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."

The official account for Peaky Blinders tweeted the news

Line of Duty, which stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure and had already commenced filming for its sixth series in Northern Ireland, tweeted a similar message: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC. We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you."

According to Metro Online, a BBC spokesperson also stated: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."

Fans of the hit BBC shows will no doubt be disappointed by the news. Many vented their frustration on social media, with one person tweeting underneath the popular crime-drama's message: "Well, that's ruined my day." While another said: "The right choice but…" complete with a GIF of one of the show's favourite characters Superintendent Ted Hastings stating his iconic line "Mother of God".

