Kevin Clifton has once again left fans devastated, just days after confirming his departure from Strictly Come Dancing. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the professional dancer revealed his latest tour Burn The Floor has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Burn The Floor 2020 UK tour postponement. On behalf of Burn The Floor and Strictly Theatre co. We have made the decision to postpone the 2020 UK tour, following the recent advice from the government," he said.

Kevin Clifton has revealed Burn The Floor has been postponed

On future plans, Kevin added: "We are working closely with all of the venues to reschedule the tour for June and July. At this time we do not have any more information but please rest assured we will update you as often as we can. The venues will contact all ticket holders in due course to inform you of the next steps. Please note this may take some time. In the meantime, take care and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

The news comes shortly after his ex-wife Karen Hauer and Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez confirmed their dance show, Firedance, will not be going ahead. Reigning champ Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have also decided to postpone their upcoming London Dance Nights 2020, while Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have pulled the plug on their Remembering the Oscars tour, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's tour has also been put on hold.

Earlier this month, Kevin announced his departure from Strictly – much to the surprise of his fans. "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he told fans after confirming his exit. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special." He added: "Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton."

