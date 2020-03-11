Kevin Clifton has whisked his girlfriend Stacey Dooley to Lisbon, Portugal for a romantic getaway in honour of her 33rd birthday. Clearly enjoying their escape, the documentary-maker has been posting a series of photos from their idyllic trip - including a cute selfie of the lovebirds. "I can not with him," she gushed in the caption. She also added a photo of Kevin standing in front of an old ruin, with the words: "Just a king guarding his castle."

Stacey Dooley shared this cute snap with Kevin Clifton

Ahead of their holiday, the professional dancer - who has been dating his 2018 champion for nearly a year - posted a funny video of Stacey to mark her birthday. The video, which was shared on his Instagram page on Monday, showed his dance partner flaunt her moves to Elvis Presley's hit tune. Jailhouse Rock. "Happy birthday to my favourite person and thank you for this creative piece of expression," he wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares funny video of Stacey Dooley dancing

The birthday celebration comes three days after Kevin announced that he has decided to leave Strictly after seven years. In his statement, Kevin thanked his fans for their support. "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he said. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special." He added: "Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

The pro dancer and his girlfriend are in Portugal

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton." Responding to his post, Stacey remarked: "I could burst with pride. Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly. Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high. You will always be the King of Strictly."

