Following the news of his departure from Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Kevin Clifton has revealed he has already landed an exciting new role! The 37-year-old, who quit the BBC show after seven years, will star as Scott Hastings in the new tour of Baz Luhrmann's smash hit Strictly Ballroom The Musical. The all-singing and dance extravaganza will be directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Kevin Clifton has landed a new role in Strictly Ballroom The Musical Pic credit Dave Hogan

In a statement, released on Friday morning, Kevin said: "I'm beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was ten years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again!" He added: "I really can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!"

Last week, Kevin announced his departure from Strictly, leaving fans heartbroken. He will now make a full-time move into the world of musical theatre in a role that couldn't be more perfectly suited. The musical is based on the award-winning global film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom, which inspired the world to dance.

"The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he told fans after confirming his exit. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special." He added: "Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton."

