Karen Hauer has shared the disappointing news that tour dates for her and Strictly co-star Gorka's dance show, Firedance, will not be going ahead. Karen added that the decision was made due to the current coronavirus pandemic, and that people's health takes priority during this difficult time. However, Karen also said that the shows are likely to be rescheduled, which is something of a silver lining.

Karen's full statement read: "To our amazing fans and specifically those who have purchased tickets to the performance of Firedance. It is with regret that due to the escalating situation with regard to coronavirus in the UK and the subsequent venue closures, the upcoming Karen and Gorka: Firedance performances due to take place will not be going ahead as planned.

Karen shared the post on Instagram

"We are gutted as we have had the most amazing time performing for you all on tour however health and safety must come first. We hope to be able to announce more information in the near future on the rescheduled shows and customers are advised to retain their tickets In the meantime, stay safe and keep well. Karen and Gorka."

Needless to say, fans were upset upon hearing the news, and took to the comment section of the professional dancer's post to say so. One wrote: "So sad. Sending love and hugs." Another incredible fan revealed that they will not be asking for a refund, so that the theatre can keep the money during these trying times, writing: "As I told the Orchard Theatre, please keep my money to any postponed shows. I will be there when you reschedule. If I can't be, donate it where you see fit." Another added: "Devastating to see it close. Much love to you all – it's been a pleasure."

