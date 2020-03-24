One of the stars of brand new Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Carole Baskin, has slammed the show for its inaccuracies and for insinuating her involvement in her husband's disappearance. Carole, who is an animal activist trying to bring down the Tiger King, Joe Exotic, took to the website of her organisation Big Cat Rescue, to voice her frustrations towards the show's directors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness official trailer

Carole began: "When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation." She continued: "There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers."

Carole Baskin has voiced her disappointment in the show's inaccuracies

Carole went on to further explain that the directors of the show had orchestrated the programme to insinuate she was involved in her husband's disappearance 21 years ago. "As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago." She went on: "The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers."

After continuing to voice her concerns regarding the show and explaining the circumstances further around her husband's disappearance, towards the end of the post, Carole states the positives of the series. "The good news is that the series appears to have reached an audience that had no clue about roadside zoos… It has been interesting to see that some people who have contacted us have complained that animals should not be in cages. We totally agree and our goal is to end having them in cages and have no need for a sanctuary like ours." The show tells the story of Joe Exotic, a mullet-haired, gun-loving eccentric who is infamous in the big cat owning community. Joe, among those around him, have a passion for big cats, but his life takes a turn when he's threatened out of business.

