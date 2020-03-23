The Stranger's Brandon Fellows stuns fans after revealing his four and a half stone weight loss on Instagram Brandon shared the before and after headshots on Instagram

Back in January, Netflix users everywhere began binge-watching The Stranger, and it did not disappoint. Amidst the stellar cast which included big-hitters Richard Armitage and Jennifer Saunders, fans of the show were particularly impressed by 25-year-old Brandon Fellows' brilliant performance. Taking on the role of troubled teen Mike Tripp, Brandon has since become a rising star with a loyal fanbase, and on Sunday he revealed to his Instagram followers that he has lost four and a half stone since filming the hit series.

Brandon revealed his weight loss on Instagram

Wowing on social media with a photo of two similar headshots taken a year apart, Brandon's followers were stunned by his body transformation. Sharing their support, one wrote: "Awesome work. Glad you're happy in yourself, thanks for the inspiration," while another simply added, "You look amazing."

Brandon played troubled teen Mike Tripp on the show

Speaking to The Sun about his decision to lose weight, Brandon explained: "After appearing in The Stranger, which was a 6-month job, I decided that I wanted to make a change to my lifestyle and that meant exercising more and controlling my portion sizes." Attributing his four and a half stone weight loss to a combination of cutting out bad habits such as buying takeaways and taking part in high-intensity training classes, Brandon admitted that he was initially nervous to join an F45 class at the gym. "I first stepped into an F45 not even being able to do a push up let alone being able to make it through a whole class, but the trainers were so supportive and welcoming," he said. "I cannot recommend F45 enough. If you're looking at getting into fitness but have no idea where to start then getting into a class will help with your confidence and also meeting like-minded people."

Revealing that losing weight has since had a positive effect on both his mind and body, the 25-year-old added: "I can honestly say that my mental well-being has improved massively. I am so much happier."

