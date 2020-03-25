This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield warn they might have to go off the air The ITV breakfast show is still airing amid the coronavirus pandemic

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had an unexpected disruption on the breakfast show on Wednesday when they revealed that a fire alarm was going off in the studio. Returning from a commercial break, the pair warned viewers that they might suddenly have to go off air depending onthe cause of the warning. Phillip said: "Told about holding on by your fingertips here. There is a fire alarm - we've got amber lights going off. We know what it means but we don't have to evacuate but if we do, if we suddenly go off, then you'll know that's why."

WATCH: This Morning presenters hint they might need to go off air

Holly added: "But we're safe for the moment, we're going on with the guidelines." Fortunately, it was a false alarm, and Phillip joked for the crew to "stand down". Viewers were surprised by the unprecedented moment, with one writing: "Some kid has hit the fire alarm #ThisMorning." Holly and Phil are currently abiding by the government guidelines to maintain a safe distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have been seated far apart from one another.

Holly and Phil reassured viewers that it was a false alarm

However, an eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that Holly must have been told in her earpiece that she was stood too close to Phillip during 'Spin to Win', as she suddenly takes a step away from him. Sharing a clip of the funny moment, they wrote: "That time someone in Holly’s ear said she was standing too close to Phil during #covid19."

While shows including Loose Women and Lorraine have been suspended due to the countrywide lockdown, This Morning show is going ahead as Holly and Phillip are considered 'key workers' as broadcast journalists, and therefore are providing a public service and able to remain on the air during the pandemic.