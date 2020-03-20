WATCH: Fans loving Eamonn Holmes' impression of Boris Johnson on This Morning The This Morning presenter must have practised his impression of the Prime Minister!

Fans have praised Eamonn Holmes' rather accurate impression of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday's episode of This Morning! While discussing what the rules are for social distancing, and pointing out that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Boris have given different types of advice, Eamonn did a hilarious impression of the Prime Minister, and fans were quick to discuss the moment on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes' impression of Boris Johnson

One person wrote: "#EamonnHolmes impression of Boris Johnson is brilliant, actually made me laugh #ThisMorning." Another added: "Eamonn's impression of Boris was quite good," while a third wrote: "Cracking up at @EamonnHolmes impression of Boris!"

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal their favourite box sets to watch while self-isolating

Eamonn and his wife, Ruth Langsford, are remaining upbeat after their romantic holiday in Italy was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The TV couple spoke to HELLO! about Ruth's altered 60th birthday celebrations, with Eamonn revealing that on the day itself he would be taking his wife o a restaurant, coupled with some shopping for her perfect gift. Their close-knit family will also be included in the celebrations; as well as the couple’s 18-year-old son Jack, they have Eamonn's three children from his first marriage: Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

Eamonn presented This Morning with Ruth on Friday

Speaking about turning 60, she said: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

READ: Rochelle Humes' designer lookalike heels are actually Marks & Spencer