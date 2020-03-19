This Morning star Dr Zoe gives updates on her coronavirus symptoms after self-isolating The GP has been self-isolating at home

This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams has given an update on her coronavirus symptoms after previously revealing she was self-isolating. The doctor, who regularly appears on the daytime show, video-called from her home to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio during Thursday morning's episode, saying: "[I'm] Not 100 per cent, but definitely on the mend."

WATCH: Dr Zoe gives update on her coronavirus symptoms to Holly and Phil

The GP and former Gladiators star then went on to explain in more detail how she felt at the beginning of the illness. "It came on very quickly. I was running round playing football with my nephew on Saturday afternoon," she said, adding: "Three hours later I was practically slumped at the table, feeling completely exhausted and wiped out. And I just had to take myself to bed for two days." On her symptoms, she explained that she had experienced feeling "feverish, aching, absolutely exhausted". She added: "[I] just couldn't really do anything. And then after those two days I am gradually feeling much better."

Phillip Schofield previously hinted at This Morning being cancelled

As well as detailing her own experience with the virus, Dr Zoe went on to reveal that sadly her boyfriend has also been suffering with symptoms. "[He] has taken to his bed on day five. We know that the incubation period is typically five days for coronavirus, so it kind of fits with the whole story." We're wishing them both a very speedy recovery!

The update from Dr Zoe comes soon after host Phillip admitted that the rest of the crew at the ITV show were there by "the skin of their teeth" over fears surrounding the pandemic. After announcing the news that popular soaps were to stop filming, Phillip, 57, said: "That also goes for [EastEnders], Casualty, Holby and Doctors. I mean it's bound to happen isn't it." The TV star added: "We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth."

