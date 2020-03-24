Holly Willoughby explains why she has taken off wedding ring The This Morning presenter has been washing her hands often amid the pandemic

Holly Willoughby has opened up about why she has decided to take off her wedding and engagement rings. Chatting on Monday's This Morning, the mum-of-three admitted to her co-host, Phillip Schofield, that she had to take them off after copious hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly opened up about taking her rings off to wash her hands

She explained: "I'm permanently taking my rings off. I keep forgetting to put them back on 'cos I'm always washing my hands, so I've just given up now!" The TV presenter has spoken candidly about continuing to present the show during these worrying times, saying: "Do you know what, I am really looking forward to that moment just to be able to give you a big hug because it's the one thing I think we really need right now. But we are here and trying to keep you company and lift spirits for people at home."

WATCH: Holly and Phil do their own makeup before going live

This Morning is still going ahead despite the government lockdown to keep the public informed, but Holly and Phillip are now sitting far from one another in keeping with government guidelines. Phillip's behind the scenes videos on Instagram Stories also revealed that the pair were doing their own makeup too, as he explained: "No glam squad now, I just made myself up. I don't think I look like Barbara Cartland." Holly laughed, saying: "I think you look like you, do I look like me?"

Phil continued: "It's just the two of us, usually this makeup room is a hot bed of gossip and goodness knows what. Our whole team. No team so we made ourselves up, but the gossip was still good!"