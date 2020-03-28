Will Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway be aired this weekend? Last week's show was an emotional one

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air this weekend for a 'Best Bits' special. Last week, it was announced on social media that the celeb-filled episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was to be their last live show amid the coronavirus pandemic but, luckily for viewers, the show will still go ahead this weekend, but in a different format.

WATCH: Viewers at home join Olly Murs for epic end of the show show on Saturday Night Takeaway

One of the show's stars, Stephen Mulhern, explained during an appearance on Friday's This Morning that ITV will air a best bits version of the popular show. The presenter, whose new series of In For a Penny also starts this weekend, told Eamonn and Ruth: "I think they're doing the best bits, in fact I know they're doing the best bits."

Stephen, who previously fronted Britain's Got Talent spin off show, More Talent, further explained: "So they will be on 7pm until 8pm and then from 8pm onwards is In For a Penny, it's actually quite nice having Ant and Dec as my warm up." Looks like Saturday's TV is covered then!

Saturday Night Takeaway will air a best bits episode this weekend

As well as last weekend being the final live show of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for the foreseeable future, it also marked the first time the show had been aired without a studio audience. The format was to keep in line with current social distancing guidelines from the government and Public Health England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant and Dec finished the unusual show with a message about social distancing, and advice to reach out to loved ones. Dec said: "Chances are you've just watched the show at home, a place where we're all going to be spending a lot more time over the next few weeks," with Ant adding: "More of us will be apart or by ourselves than ever before and it's going to be harder for some of us, than it is for others." Ant then concluded: "So if there's someone you can't be with right now, pick up the phone and show them that you care."

