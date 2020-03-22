Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway couldn't have been more different this weekend as the presenting duo hosted the show to an empty audience amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cheeky duo also welcomed Joel Dommett and Olly Murs onto the show, and the latter performed Dance with Me Tonight with a little bit of help from the British public. During the performance, several clips were played that showed NHS workers as well as families and friends dancing along to the song - and there wasn't a dry eye among the viewers!

One person wrote: "Just what the nation needed tonight. What a tonic. And it makes me so proud of this country. Had a little cry!" Another person added: "I’ve clearly spent too long indoors.. did I just cry at people at home dancing with Olly Murs?" A third person tweeted: "Bloomin' Ant & Dec end of show show making me cry. People coming together to dance or sing always makes me cry. it's going to be a damp time for me! #SaturdayNightTakeway."

Ant and Dec finished the unusual show with a message about social distancing, and advice to reach out to loved ones. Dec said: "Chances are you've just watched the show at home, a place where we're all going to be spending a lot more time over the next few weeks," with Ant adding: "More of us will be apart or by ourselves than ever before and it's going to be harder for some of us, than it is for others."

Dec continued: "Which is why it's never been more important to keep talking. Just hearing someone's voice is proven to reduce anxiety and stress." Ant then concluded: "So if there's someone you can't be with right now, pick up the phone and show them that you care." The show had its biggest ever audience since the series began in 2002, with 9.5million viewers and 45 per cent of all TV viewers, marking the biggest overnight audience on any channel so far in 2020. Well done boys!

