Kevin Clifton hints at Dawn French pairing in new Strictly Come Dancing line-up Dream team?

Kevin Clifton has opened up about who he would like to dance with in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. During his interview on BBC Radio Solent on Wednesday, the professional dancer - who won the last series with girlfriend Stacey Dooley - confessed Dawn French would be the dream. "For some reason, I don't know why, I just like the idea of it," he shared. "I'd really love to do Strictly with Dawn French. I don't know why - I think she would be wicked."

Kevin Clifton would love to team up with Dawn French

The 36-year-old star will soon be reunited with the fellow pros to start work on the 2019 series. Asked about the early days of training, Kevin shared: "We do have a WhatsApp group, the pros do have a WhatsApp group, so when the celebs start getting announced, usually throughout August, we are all on the group with each other saying 'she'd be good for you' or 'he'd be good for you'."

READ: Why Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton is loving life right now

"So then we try and pair everybody up by the time they are all announced on our WhatsApp group," he added. "We're all sort of saying, 'I think it's going to be this'." Although professionals get no say in who they would like to partner up with, the celebrities can have some sort of say. "I believe the celebs get to talk to the producers a little bit to say 'I would like someone like this'," he explained. "Some of them might prefer a more stricter approach or more soft. I believe there's some sort of conversation between the producers and celebs but the pros - no."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson is mum-shamed for leaving baby daughter Mia for 10 minutes

Kevin is currently touring the UK with Rock of Ages, and will soon be wrapping up the tour before his Strictly commitments begin. Dianne Buswell recently confirmed the professionals will come together to practise the group routines before they find out their dance partners on the show. Sharing a Instagram snap from on-stage, Kevin gushed: "@rockofagesmusicaluk it's not work when you love what you do. Last couple of weeks in this amazing musical and loving life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.