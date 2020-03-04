Meet the cast of new Dawn French series The Trouble with Maggie Cole Dawn French stars in the new comedy

Dawn French is back on our screens with a new series, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, and the upcoming ITV comedy has a seriously impressive cast! As well as the Vicar of Dibley star, meet the stars of the exciting new show…

Dawn French – Maggie Cole

Dawn plays Maggie, who causes more harm than she ever realised after divulging far too much information about local life in her fishing village during a radio interview. Her detailed gossip about the people around her causes quite the fall out (and comedic value). Dawn is a well-established comedy actress, and has previously starred in The Vicar of Dibley, Delicious and Psychoville. With her comedy partner, Jennifer Saunders, she is also one of the stars of the hit sketch show, French and Saunders.

Dawn stars as the chatty Maggie

Mark Heap – Peter Cole

Mark plays Maggie's husband of 31 years and the headmaster of the local school. Mark is a comedic actor, who has previously starred in Upstart Crow, Friday Night Dinner and Stardust. He has already had plenty of roles in television crime dramas, including Death in Paradise and Endeavour.

Mark plays Peter

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Jill Wheadon

Julie plays Jill, Maggie's best friend. Julie is perhaps best known for her role as Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street, which she played for 16 years. However, her career has gone from strength to strength since leaving the show, and she has starred in Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Channel 4's Cucumber.

Former Corrie star Julie plays Jill

Vicki Pepperdine – Karen Saxton

Karen is the school's secretary. The BAFTA-nominated actress and writer penned the popular BBC sitcom Getting On, and was also nominated for her role in the series as Dr Pippa Moore. You might also recognise her in Goodbye Christopher Robin and most recently, the television adaptation of Worzel Gummidge.

Vicki plays Karen

Patrick Robinson – Marcus Ormansby

Patrick plays Marcus, a handsome part-time resident of the village who writes bestselling novels. Patrick is best known for playing Martin 'Ash' Ashford in Casualty, and has also previously starred in Mount Pleasant and The Story of Tracy Beaker. The star also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and made it to the semi-final.

Patrick plays Marcus, a bestselling author