Everything you need to know about ITV's Kate and Koji Kate and Koji is ITV's latest comedy - have you been watching?

While the lockdown continues, it seems that we all need our days brightening a little bit, and what would be more perfect than escaping our own living rooms than a fun and light-hearted trip to a seaside town? Kate and Koji is a sweet show all about friendship, and already has us excited to visit the beach the moment we're able to! Find out everything you need to know about the show here...

When is Kate and Koji on ITV?

The first two episodes of this new comedy aired in March, and the third will be out on Wednesday 1 April at 8pm on ITV. Head over to ITV's Catch Up if you have missed the first two to be up-to-date on the story!

Have you been watching the new ITV comedy?

What is Kate and Koji about?

The official synopsis for this sweet new comedy reads: "Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor. Although from very different worlds, Kate and Koji are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!"

Blake Harrison plays Medium

In episode three, Kate is sued over an accident in the cafe. While Medium wants her to apologise to get out of the situation, Kate begins to suspect Councillor Bone is involved.

Who is in the cast of Kate and Koji?

Kate is played by Brenda Blethyn, who of course plays the one and only Vera Stanhope in Vera. She has also starred in Pride and Prejudice as Mrs Bennett, and Little Voice. Meanwhile, Jimmy Akingbola plays Koji. Jimmy has a seriously impressive filmography, and has starred in Death in Paradise, Arrow and Scorpion. Meanwhile, Medium is a familiar face on our screens, as Blake Harrison is perhaps best known for his role in The Inbetweeners, and recently starred in World on Fire.

Brenda plays Kate

Where is Kate and Koji filmed?

The comedy was filmed in a picturesque coastal town of Herne Bay, which is located in Kent and not too far from Canterbury. Who knows, once the lockdown is finished we might even be able to visit, particularly if they are filming season two there as well!

