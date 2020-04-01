Viewers are all saying the same thing about this character in Our Girl This series marks Michelle Keegan's last as Georgie Lane

Our Girl starring Michelle Keegan is back and fans are clearly delighted by its return. But there's one aspect of the new series that they're not quite convinced by. Doctor Antonio, played by Josh Bowman, is a new character to the show and viewers have a few words of criticism to say about his accent.

Taking to social media, many have commented on the character's American accent! One person wrote: "Josh Bowman is beaut but that American accent is shocking #OurGirl," while another wrote: "What kind of accent is that?" One other user tweeted bluntly: "Worst American accent ever." Ouch! However, it wasn't all bad, as one user commented: "Josh Bowman makes #OurGirl a little more exciting to watch, he better not get killed off as well!"

British actor Josh, who has also starred in US series Revenge, has joined as Doctor Antonio for series four. Although not much is known about his character yet, many viewers think he could be the man for Sergeant Georgie Lane. One person wrote: "Bet Georgie will get it on with American doctor #OurGirl."

Josh Bowman plays Doctor Antonio in Our Girl

This series marks Michelle's last as Georgie, and although her replacement it yet to be announced, the actress had a few words of wisdom for the future recruit. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, the 32-year-old explained: "Just get stuck in and you'll enjoy it." She added: "I think it's a really daunting job because you're representing the military and you want to get it right. I think once you get stuck in, it becomes an amazing job. And you get so much out of it as well for yourself. So yeah, just get involved and enjoy it."

The actress also revealed what she will miss the most about playing the role. "I'm really going to miss Georgie. I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as a person and I'm going to miss the fact that she's quite feisty and the fact that she was really independent."

