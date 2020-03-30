Liar: All you need to know about filming locations for Joanne Froggatt drama Joanne Froggatt stars in the drama

We are loving the second series of Liar on ITV starring Joanne Froggatt. It seems like each Monday night the plot has been getting more and more interesting and viewers are as gripped as ever. As well as a great storyline, the show has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop. The moody marshes and often haunting seafronts and piers certainly add to the suspense and atmosphere of the programme, but where exactly is the series filmed? We've done some investigating and here is everything there is to know.

WATCH: Liar series two official trailer

Where is Liar filmed?

Liar is filmed in three locations: London, Kent and Essex, with most of the scenes being shot in Deal, Kent. The show tells the story of Laura Nielson (Joanne) after she's assaulted by serial attacker Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffard). Andrew is then murdered before he's able to be reprimanded and brought to justice. The second series focuses on the mystery around his death and who is responsible.

Liar filming: Kent

Most of the scenes for the drama are filmed on the coast of Kent in Deal. The pier shown in a few of the shots is Deal Pier, a local landmark on the seafront. Many other coastal towns are used such as Margate and Kingsdown, and Walmer.

Deal pier, in Kent, is used for a lot of the filming

Liar filming: London

London itself is not shown in the programme due to it being about a coastal town. However, a lot of the interior scenes were shot in the capital. Areas such as Nunhead, Shortlands and South Ealing were used for parts of the filming.

Liar filming: Essex

One of the things that Liar is known for is its mysterious marshes. The marshes in questions do exist and are located in Essex. The team travelled down to Tollesbury Marina on the Essex coast. The marina is located at the mouth of the River Blackwater – where it meets the North Sea – so it provides the perfect scenic backdrop for a mysterious killing. The marshes is where Andrew's body was located at the end of the first series.

The Tollesbury marshes are used for filming in Liar

What else is there to know about Liar filming?

As well as Deal, Kent, being one of the main areas for filming, the Deal Pier Kitchen was used for filming. The local eatery can be seen in the first series along with other restaurant, Deal Beach Parlour.

Liar continues on Monday on ITV at 9pm.

