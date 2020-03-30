The Crown star to feature in brand new Apple TV+ show - and it looks brilliant We can't wait to watch this!

Apple TV+ have been producing some brilliant shows recently from Golden Globe Award winning The Morning Show to Servant, and now they've released the trailer for a brand new upcoming British comedy called Trying. The comedy series, which consists of eight episodes, stars SAG nominee Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) and BAFTA nominee Esther Smith (Uncle, Cuckoo) as Jason and Nikki, a couple who desperately want a baby.

WATCH: Official trailer for new comedy Trying on Apple TV+

Sadly, however, the couple find themselves struggling to conceive and have to turn to adoption to have the baby they've always dreamed of, but will everything go to plan? Nikki and Jason then set off on a path of determination to become the best parents they can be to their future child. The hilarious and heart-warming trailer released by Apple TV+ shows the couple dealing with the difficulties of relationships, growing up, and those around them starting families, all while trying to create one of their own.

The Crown star Imelda Staunton also features in the brand new comedy

The official synopsis for the show, created by BBC studios and the producers of Catastrophe, reads: "All Nikki and Jason want is a baby but it's the one thing they just can't have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can't start a family? After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they're ready to be parents?" Sounds good, right?

Apple's new comedy also stars The Crown star Imelda Staunton as Nikki and Jason's relationship councillor, preparing them for the adoption process. With witty one liners and a storyline that is relatable and will pull on the heartstrings, we have a feeling this show is going to be a hit.

Trying premieres on Friday 1 May 2020 on Apple TV+

