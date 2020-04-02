Quiz: Everything you need to know about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire coughing scandal drama Get the details on the new Michael Sheen drama about the cheating scandal

Do you remember watching Charles Ingram win the £1million jackpot prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2001? The army major became the second person in the show's history to win the big prize money, but was soon accused of cheating his way to the top. ITV's new drama, Quiz, recounts the cheating scandal while asking the question; did he really do it? Find out everything you need to know about the exciting new series here...

WATCH: ITV's Quiz trailer is here

What was the coughing scandal?

Quiz will look at the 'coughing scandal', which took place on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2001. Charles Ingram won the £1million jackpot prize money by answering the show's series of 15 questions correctly, but amazed viewers (and the show's host, Chris Tarrant), by his somewhat erratic decisions, often jumping from being certain about one answer to the next - and with many seeming like guess work. After the alarm was raised that someone wasn't right regarding the big win, ITV bosses watched the footage back and discovered that a fellow quizzer, Tecwen Whittock, coughed when Charles read a correct answer out loud. His wife, Diana, was also accused of coughing during a right answer.

Charles and Diana Ingram were accused of cheating

After their prize money was withdrawn, Charles, Diana and Tecwen were convicted of "procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception" and were given suspended sentences and major fines, with Charles and Diana paying £115,000 including legal fees. They have always maintained their innocence.

Where and when can I watch Quiz?

The three-part drama series will be released on ITV from Monday 13 April and will released over three consecutive days, finishing on Wednesday 15. Of course, you can also always catch up on the ITV Hub and make sure you do, this isn't one to be missed!

Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant

Who is in the cast of Quiz?

The series has an all-star cast, including Michael Sheen as an uncannily accurate Chris Tarrant, Succession star and Mr Darcy himself Michael Macfadyen as Charles Ingram, Fleabag's very own Claire Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, as well as Peaky Blinder's actress Helen McCrory, This Way Up's Aisling Bea and Line of Duty and Unforgotten star, Mark Bonnar.

Michael Macfadyen and Sian Clifford play Charles and Diana Ingram