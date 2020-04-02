Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole set for brand new TV project The professional dancer is gearing up for a new challenge

Brendan Cole is no stranger to hard work, with being a professional dancer for over 20 years and appearing on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing for over ten years. And now, he's gearing up for another challenge – he's joined the line-up of Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins!

WATCH: Brendan Cole on the Strictly curse

The pro-dancer, who appeared on the BBC ballroom competition from its first series in 2004 until his departure in 2017, will be putting his stamina and physical strength to the ultimate test in the show's second celebrity series, which will air on Channel Four later in the year.

The show's host and lead instructor Ant Middleton, said of the celebs upcoming task: "If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won't last 24 hours. There are no shortcuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what's coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives."

Brendan with his SAS co-stars

For those unfamiliar with the format, Celebrity SAS sees a group of celebrities leave the comfort and glamour of their lives behind them as they challenge themselves to extreme and demanding challenges – putting their physical and mental strength to the test. The two-week long training course is designed to replicate the Special Air Service selection – a notoriously difficult programme that has been known to claim the lives of those who take it on.

This series will see the celebrity recruits head to a derelict farmstead on the island of Raasay, Scotland, where they will face severe weather and harsh environments. Joining the former Strictly star, who was crowned champion alongside Natasha Kaplinsky for the shows first series in 2004, and going head-to-head for the show are: other former Strictly star and Paralympian Lauren Steadman, TV presenters Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton, former glamour model Katie Price and TOWIE's Joey Essex.

