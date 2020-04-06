Piers Morgan full of praise for the Queen's rare TV broadcast - see what he said The Good Morning Britain presenter praised her heartfelt address to the nation

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to praise the Queen following her address on Sunday evening, calling it her "finest moment". Thanking the monarch for the speech amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: "A magnificent speech from a magnificent lady. Thank you, Your Majesty - this was your finest moment as our Monarch."

WATCH: The Queen's speech in full

He continued: "The Queen displayed the extraordinary power tonight of one word: EXPERIENCE. No world leader on earth, of any kind, has more than she does. That's why she always knows exactly what to say. It's a remarkable gift." His fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "I loved her speech.. wonderful!" Another added: "Served her and this country for 30 years in the military. She is just an amazing woman who has served since she was a little girl. Awesome."

Piers was full of praise for the Queen

In her address, Her Majesty said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again... It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

Speaking to NHS workers, she added: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."