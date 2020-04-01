Piers Morgan has revealed that his youngest son, Albert, has been exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. Chatting on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the TV presenter confessed that the 19-year-old had "mild" symptoms, but is now doing well. He explained: "One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy. I think most people are associating (lack of taste and smell) that with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get."

Susanna Reid was surprised by the revelation, saying: "Your son?" Piers confirmed that Albert was now all recovered, saying: "Yes, he had mild symptoms which have cleared up now." He also reassured viewers that he and Albert weren't living in the same house, so he was fine to still be going to work, adding: "I hadn’t seen my son for three weeks before he presented with symptoms, he was at his mums."

Piers and Susanna still able to present Good Morning Britain as they are considered essential workers by being broadcast journalists. This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are also considered key workers, and recently reassured fans that they were fine to continue presenting the show. Holly previously explained: "Right let's start by explaining, probably for the first time ever, why we are here today."

Taking over, Phillip continued: "The government has classed us as an essential service for the time being to bring the latest news on the virus, to answer your concerns with our doctors, to offer useful advice and to hopefully lighten the load as only This Morning knows how." Holly added: "We are running with skeleton staff from now on and with lots of people working from home and all our regular behind-the-scenes services cut back to an absolute minimum."