Susanna Reid has made the decision to self-isolate for 14 days after one of her teenage sons started displaying a symptom of coronavirus. The Good Morning star confirmed her decision on Twitter on Monday night, writing: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone." Susanna, 49, then appeared via video link on Tuesday's show to further discuss the issue. Speaking to Piers Morgan and her replacement host, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna said she feeling perfectly fine in herself but was taking precautions in the light of Boris Johnson's update on Monday.

Susanna Reid opens up about self-isolation on Good Morning Britain

Asked how she was going to fill her time, Susanna admitted she was going to really miss her work, with colleague Charlotte confiding that she was already feeling the pressure to fill Susanna's seat in her absence. Piers and Charlotte also read out messages of support that had been sent in by viewers, wishing the TV star and her family well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Piers had poked fun at Susanna's decision sharing a photo of himself sat behind the GMB desk with Charlotte. "Well this is weird… #SusannasPulledACoronaSickie," he joked in the caption.

Watch: Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for coronavirus

Susanna's announcement came hours after actor Idris Elba confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 47-year-old said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. "Stay home people and be pragmatic," he said. "I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic." Idris posted a video on Twitter which also featured his wife Sabrina Dhowre, and confirmed she has not been tested but is "doing OK". He further told fans that he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus. "This is serious," he said. "Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."