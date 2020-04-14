It looks like Charles Ingram has been watching ITV's new drama Quiz, which tells the story of how supposedly cheated his way to winning £1million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Taking to Twitter to discuss how it feels to watch a show based on his own life, he wrote: "#Quiz. WOW. The cast, the story, the scenes, simply brilliant. Terrifyingly accurate and oh yes, horribly cringeworthy. Floored by the pure talent on show tonight. Well done too to @ITV. Gutsy."

Matthew MacFayden plays Charles in the drama

Although the Twitter account is not verified, it is thought to belong to the former Major, who also praised Matthew MacFayden's portrayal of himself in the show, adding: "Matthew is so damn good looking I can't sleep. Trying to kid myself I looked like that 19 years ago but failing miserably. Diana called me 'Matthew' as I was brushing my teeth." He also made comments on the show's attention to detail, tweeting: "I loved that old Honda. Loaded and such a smooth ride. The attention to detail is unnerving... That’s our BED! How the heck did they find our bed?"

Sian Clifford, who plays Diana Ingram in the show, revealed that she met Charles and Diana when they visited the set of the show, which would suggest that they gave the series their blessing. She said: "They were very lovely. It was really nice to meet them, but we were careful to wait until the end because we wanted to honour [the] scripts and make sure we weren't too influenced in either direction by meeting them. They were so sweet and kind and have been so generous with their time and the information they have provided."

The married couple were eventually found guilty of deception along with a fellow quizzer, Tecwen Whittock, who was accused of giving Charles the right answers by coughing from the 'fastest finger first' seats in the studio. All three of them have always maintained their innocence.