Viewers are saying the same thing about ITV's new drama Quiz Did you enjoy the drama starring Michael Sheen?

Viewers were given a treat on Monday night after ITV's new drama Quiz aired, following the true story of how Charles Ingram cheated his way to the jackpot prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While watching the show, plenty of fans took to social media to praise Michael Sheen's uncanny impression of Chris Tarrant, who hosted the hugely popular quiz show in the early Noughties.

Michael Sheen stars in the show as Chris Tarrant

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Is it just me or is Michael Sheen doing a better job of portraying Chris Tarrant than Chris Tarrant does?" Another added: "I have to say Michael Sheen playing Chris Tarrant is absolute pure genius!" A third person tweeted: "Michael Sheen is a remarkable impersonator. That laugh. This IS Chris Tarrant." Chris' son Toby even praised the performance, tweeting: "Michael Sheen as expected is brilliant as Dad. To be fair, he’s so good he'd probably be convincing as my Norwegian auntie Tina."

Speaking about playing Chris, Michael explained: "Part of the challenge of playing characters that are very familiar to the audience watching the show is you want to make sure you deal with expectations. So an audience who are going to sit down and watch me play Chris Tarrant... you know people need to believe this. They are going, 'I want to see this actor convince me they are like that people.' They've got to meet that expectation immediately but you've also got to try and put that expectation aside as quickly as possible."

He added: "It's also a challenge with people who can be easily caricatured. I've heard Chris Tarrant himself saying he hoped the portrayal of him wouldn't be the over the top caricature, and I hope that's not what it is!"