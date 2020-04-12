Tamsin Greig has revealed how she had to seek medical attention while filming scenes for Belgravia. The actress, who plays Anne Trenchard in the ITV drama written by Julian Fellowes, made the shocking revelation to HELLO! and other reporters during an exclusive launch and Q&A. After being asked about the costumes for the drama, specifically the corsets, the actress explained the toll they took on her during filming.

WATCH: Belgravia official trailer

"I was under the care of an osteopath quite quickly," she began. "And I think I probably should have prepared myself before filming by actually wearing a corset for a couple of hours a day before, to prepare myself." Tamsin, who is also known for her roles in Friday Night Dinner and Episodes, added further: "But suddenly being in one for 12 hours a day is pretty tough because when we're used to being able to move our spines and apparently for spine health the best thing is to be able to move it and to be able to breathe, neither of which you can do."

Tamsin had to get the help of a osteopath on set of Belgravia

Luckily, the 53-year-old managed to work out a way of dealing with the discomfort of the corsets while on set. "So [at] lunch, we had a half hour and I began to insist that for that half hour I had to be taken out because it was quite hard." She continued: "But it was just teaching me a lot really about how women are agreeing to be contained."

Belgravia is based on Julian's novel and focuses on the Trenchard family, whose place in the aristocratic society of London's Belgravia is put at risk when a decades-old love affair comes back to haunt them. Set in the 1800s, the series began with the backdrop of the Duchess of Richmond's ball and the Battle of Waterloo. Fast forwarding 30 years, the drama then focuses on how Anne's family has changed in that time, as well as focusing on the Brockenhurst dynasty, and the familial tie between the two.

