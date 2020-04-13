Who killed this main character on Killing Eve season 3?

Warning: major spoilers for Killing Eve season three episode one ahead! The final moments of Killing Eve's season three premiere had us all thinking the same thing: 'Oh my God, they killed Kenny!'. The drama ended with a terrible twist as the kind and caring character fell to his death from the top of a building, just moments before he was due to meet Eve. After spending an episode working in a restaurant, it looks like Eve will be going back into the crime world to find out who was behind the attack - but of course we're going to look into it ourselves! Here are our top theories for who killed Kenny...

1. A member of the Twelve

Kenny had been looking into the deaths involving the Twelve somewhat obsessively since beginning his 'career' in journalism, and told Eve as much after visiting her at her home. Since it looks like he wasn't being especially careful with his Internet searches, could a member of the mysterious gang have been dispatched to stop Kenny from talking, one way or another?

WATCH: Killing Eve season three trailer

2. Kenny's Fangtastic co-worker

Could it be something as simple as that Kenny works alongside a psychopath? The episode spent perhaps an ordinate amount of time seeing Kenny chat to his co-worker, who was enraged that someone continued to eat his sweets without his permission, and seemed curious about Kenny's out of hours social life. Since Kenny was then seen snacking away on the Fangtastic treats, could it be that there was more to his journalist pal than meets the eye? We're not saying it's likely, but who knows?

Was one of Kenny's co-workers behind the murder?

3. Konstantin

As we know, Konstantin is living in London, despite his daughter's annoyance at his absence. After receiving a mysterious takeaway complete with a message written in Russian, we don't see any more of him in the episode and are none-the-wiser about what the message said. Since he has had a somewhat fraught relationship with Kenny's mother, Carolyn, could he have been dispatched to kill her son? He had motive, and he had opportunity...

Konstantin has history with Carolyn and is in London

4. Kenny killed himself

We think this seriously unlikely, since Kenny had already placed his fish and chips order with his mum for the end of his shift, and also heard strange noises from the roof which he went to investigate, but could the twist be that Kenny took his own life? After all, if you hear strange noises while on your own in an empty building, why on earth would you go searching for the source without your phone to hand?

Could there be no one behind his fall at all?

5. Carolyn

This doesn't make any sense at the moment and we're sorry for suggesting it, but Carolyn wasn't the most maternal woman in the world, she didn't approve of Kenny digging up information on the Twelve, and she knew where he was that day. Is there more to it that we don't know about, and could she possibly be behind his death?

Carolyn is Kenny's mother