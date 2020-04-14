David Tennant's exciting new project revealed amid lockdown The actor is set to return to our screens very soon

David Tennant fans can rejoice as the beloved actor will be appearing on our screens again very soon. The TV star, best known for his roles in Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Deadwater Fell, will be appearing in the BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief charity show, The Big Night In, according to one of the show's hosts Matt Baker.

David Tennant's son Ty has sweet message for his mum and dad

David will be appearing alongside other big names in the industry such as Peter Kay and Paddy McGuiness all working together to raise funds for local charities battling the coronavirus pandemic. But David in particular will be appearing alongside a former Doctor Who co-star of his, comedian and actress Catherine Tate, for a very special sketch.

Catherine and David will be reprising the hilariously clever act 'Lauren the schoolgirl', once featured in The Catherine Tate Sketch Show, with Catherine playing Lauren and David her fed-up school teacher. This isn't the first time the duo have worked together, as the two actors performed a similar routine for Comic Relief back in 2009.

David and Cartherine both appeared in the 2009 Comic Relief sketch

The pair then went on to work together when Catherine joined the Doctor Who series as his companion Donna Noble during David's tenure on the popular BBC show. The Big Night In, which is set to be hosted by Davina McCall, Matt Baker and Sir Lenny Henry, will be live on BBC One on 23 April. More names are to be announced for the show, but it's sure to be a night full of laughs and entertainment – all for a good cause.

Matt was appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning when he announced David's addition to the line-up, and also discussed the importance of the show in raising both funds and awareness during these uncertain times. "This is going to be a big old night of acknowledgement, of the generosity that's going on right across the UK at the moment and one big community coming together for a big night in."

