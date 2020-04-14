Eamonn Holmes halted Tuesday's episode of This Morning to make a statement explaining his comments from a previous interview. The TV presenter was under fire from viewers after discussing a conspiracy theory about coronavirus. Watch and find out what he had to say following the backlash here...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes clarifies comments on coronavirus

Eamonn and Ruth are hosting the breakfast show this week while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take time off for the Easter holidays. Fans of the show spoke of their concern after Ruth and Eamonn sat closely together on the show, but the pair confirmed that it was allowed as they live in the same household. Eamonn previously said: "With regard to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying, 'Why are these two together?' because we are together all day in the house, we live together." He continued: "And in case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do live together!"