Michelle Keegan reveals advice she would give her replacement on Our Girl The actress is leaving the show after four years

Michelle Keegan has revealed the words of wisdom she would pass onto her replacement for Our Girl. The actress, who is leaving her role as Sergeant Georgie Lane after four years, was speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the show's launch earlier this month when she advised the new actor to "get stuck in".

WATCH: Our Girl series four trailer

"Just get stuck in and you'll enjoy it," the 32-year-old began, adding: "I think it's a really daunting job because you're representing the military and you want to get it right." Michelle, who's also known for her role in comedy series Brassic, continued: "I think once you get stuck in, it becomes an amazing job. And you get so much out of it as well for yourself. So yeah, just get involved and enjoy it."

As well as revealing the top tips she'd give her replacement, who is yet to be announced, Michelle explained what she will miss the most about playing the role. "I'm really going to miss Georgie," she stated, adding: "I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as a person and I'm going to miss the fact that she's quite feisty and the fact that she was really independent." She continued: "I think she's a really good role model for women and girls as well. So I'm just gonna miss her as a whole."

Michelle had some words of wisdom for her replacement on Our Girl

The former Coronation Street actress also spoke about the new series plot theme. "It's more emotion-led this one... She's in the UK and she's been promoted to sergeant, and she's training a girl called Mimi. And you see in the first episode that there's an altercation and Mimi didn't handle it very well and she wants me to go [to Afghanistan], so she ends up joining them."

Michelle continued: "But I think part of that reason for her to go is for her to get closure as well because that's where Elvis got killed. And you'll see again in the series that she hasn't actually dealt with his death. She's still grieving. And there's some form of PTSD there as well."

