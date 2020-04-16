Quiz fans convinced of Charles and Diana Ingram's innocence thanks to this one detail Do you think the Ingrams are guilty or innocent?

Fans of the ITV show Quiz have become convinced that Charles and Diana Ingram (along with their supposed co-conspirator, Tecwen Whittock) are actually innocent of cheating their way to the £1million jackpot prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The final episode of ITV's three-part series, which aired on Wednesday night, saw the cheating scandal from the Ingrams' perspective, and focused on their defence in court - casting plenty of doubt on the evidence against them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The 'Glitter Man' realises he is needed

Fans were quick to take to social media to discuss the new perspective on the case, and praised Helen McCrory's role as the couple's defence lawyer. One person wrote: "Anyone else thinking the Ingrams are innocent purely based on how bad ass Helen McCrory is?" Another added: "At this stage Helen McCrory could tell me the Earth is flat and I would be convinced. #Quiz." A third person wrote: "I mean I don’t understand how Charles Ingram and his wife got found guilty??? So much evidence to suggest they were innocent? What were the jury thinking!"

READ: Fans delighted after finding out this bizarre scene in Quiz actually happened

Do you still believe Charles cheated?

Charles praised the final episode on Twitter, writing: "Some say #Quiz wasn’t balanced & I can see why. But it was balanced. Celador’s case has been brutally broadcast for 19 years with nothing from us (to the vindicated winner so too the spoils) & their position was made v clear in #Quiz. And they have far more tweeters than I do!" He added: "Words cannot describe how I feel about #Quiz. This story of ‘Op Durban’ was painfully accurate, brilliant drama, & perfectly directed & produced. Cast was truly amazing & the detail: expressions, props, judge’s cough drop, Salisbury Plain."

READ: Meet the cast of Devs, including Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman