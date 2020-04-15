Meet the cast of Devs, including Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman

BBC Two's Devs is the latest US-import to hit our screens, and follows Lily Chan, a computer engineer who becomes determined to find out the truth behind the quantum computing company Amaya, which is owned by Forest, believing that it is responsible for the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend. Starring plenty of famous faces, including Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman, we think this one is going to be a surprise hit. Meet the full cast here...

Nick Offerman - Forest

Nick is perhaps best known for playing the fan favourite character Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. The cantankerous government official with two terrifying ex-wives and a penchant for steaks was a huge hit with fans, and make Nick a household name. With plenty of acting credits to his belt, his other roles include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Will and Grace and Fargo. As well as an actor, Nick is also a professional boat builder and wood craftsman.

WATCH: The trailer for sci-fi drama Devs

Sonoya Mizuno - Lily Chan

Sonoya is perhaps best known for playing Araminta in Crazy Rich Asians (the bride at the iconically lavish wedding), and has also starred in Ex Machina and the sci-fi Netflix film Annihilation. Fans might have also spotted her in La La Land, where she plays Caitlin, a budding actress who lives with Emma Stone's character Mia.

Zack Grenier - Kenton

Having played the role since 2010, Zach is perhaps best known for playing David Lee in The Good Wife and it's spin-off The Good Fight. He has also starred in Fight Club, Ray Donovan, and was a member of the Law and Order cast for nearly 20 years in various roles between 1991 to 2010.

Jin Ha - Jamie

Jin is perhaps known for starring in Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert as well as Hot Air. He also starred as Aaron Burr in the Chicago company of Hamilton, and played Song Liling in M. Butterfly. Basically, we suspect the man can hold a tune!

Cailee Spaeny - Lyndon

Cailee is perhaps best known for starring in Pacific Rim: Uprising, On the Basis of Sex and Vice. The actress recently shared a snap of the show being promoted on Times Square, writing: "This was a cool moment," accompanied by a head exploding emoji.

Stephen McKinley Henderson - Stewart

Stephen played Father Leviatch in Lady Bird, and is due to star opposite Timothee Chalamat and Oscar Isaacs in the upcoming sci-fi film, Dune, as Thufir Hawat. He has also previously appeared in Run, Fences and Lincoln.

Alison Pill - Katie

Allison is perhaps best known for her role in Scott Pilgrim versus the World, where she plays annoyed drummer, Kim. She also starred in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen as Lola's impressionable best friend, Ella. The actress is also known for playing Maggie in The Newsroom, and Dr. Agnes Jurati in the new Amazon Prime show, Star Trek: Picard.

She recently shared a snap of her Devs castmates on Instagram, writing: "I was everyone’s embarrassing mum trying to capture moments that felt important. And so many moments in the making of this series felt important. I know in the context of a global pandemic that feels less true, but at the same time I’ve just never been prouder to be a part of something. Pure, unadulterated joy at going to work and being in these scenes discussing life and love, morality, physics and the nature of the universe. Man, I feel lucky."