Viewers at home were left feeling emotional after the latest episode of Our Girl, which stars Michelle Keegan, as one of the favourite characters sadly didn't survive. Fingers, played by Sean Ward, was injured badly during the previous instalment, but it was during Tuesday's episode that saw him sadly lose his life and fans watching couldn't contain their emotion.

Flocking to social media to react to the whirlwind fourth episode of the military drama, many expressed their sadness at Finger's demise, who has been on the show since the beginning and was married to Michelle's character Georgie Lane's sister, Marie. One viewer wrote: "Cheers #OurGirl everyone's crying now. As if quarantine couldn’t get any worse. RIP Fingers," finishing the tweet with a broken heart emoji.

Viewers couldn't contain their emotion during the fourth episode

Many others echoed this sadness, with one person tweeting: "A fictional death has not hit me as hard as this one in a long time, @seanjward an amazing character, a beautifully told story & a heartache that will never go away for anyone!!! So proud," while another wrote: "Holding back the tears as I write this post, I know it's only a programme but I feel like I knew Fingers, Our Girl will never be the same!"

Michelle is leaving the show after four years

It's not yet confirmed how Michelle's character Georgie will leave the show at the end of the series, but it's sure to be another emotional rollercoaster. The actress, who has been a part of the show for four years, confirmed she was leaving the BBC drama earlier this year, and recently told HELLO! about the difficult decision to leave.

"I'm really going to miss Georgie," she stated, adding: "I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as a person and I'm going to miss the fact that she's quite feisty and the fact that she was really independent." She continued: "I think she's a really good role model for women and girls as well. So I'm just gonna miss her as a whole."

