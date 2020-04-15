Fans delighted after finding out this bizarre scene in Quiz actually happened Quiz looks at how Charles and Diana Ingram cheated on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Fans have been loving the new ITV drama Quiz, which follows the story of how Charles Ingram cheated his way to the £1million jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? While viewers have been impressed by Michael Sheen, Mathew MacFayden and Sian Clifford's interpretation of the real-life people Chris Tarrant and Chris and Diana Ingram, there is one character who absolutely stole the show on Tuesday night's episode - and his storyline really did happen!

WATCH: Glitter Man finds out he's needed in the studio

In the episode, one of the production assistants (affectionately dubbed 'the glitter man' on social media), was in charge of organising the glitter that comes down from the ceiling after someone wins the jackpot. However, since no one expected Charles to get far in the quiz, the containers were empty - meaning that the production assistant had to dash to get them filled in time during the filming of the episode.

The Glitter Man has to rush to fill the container ahead of the £1million question

The show's writer James Graham confirmed this incident actually happened on Twitter, writing: "The Glitter Man is real. Repeat. The Glitter Man is real." He later joked: "Thrilled to announce my new 24-part spin-off drama series featuring The Glitter Man from QUIZ. The Glitter Man is Britain’s Keyser Soze. The Glitter Man is real. He is all of us, in every job we’ve ever had. Beware the Glitter Man."

Discussing the character, one fan wrote: "Okay, so I think being the glitter man on Who Wants to be a Millionaire would actually be my dream job." Another added: "And the BAFTA for the best written & acted 20 second cameo in a drama goes to.....Glitter Man in #Quiz." A third person tweeted: "Honestly, I want to get a position in life where I can ask "Where the hell is the glitter man?". Tense, brilliant stuff so far from #quiz."

