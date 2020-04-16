Ross Kemp has defended the decision to film in a NHS hospital while wearing Personal Protection Equipment. The former EastEnders star appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about his upcoming documentary, Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline, which will look at the coronavirus pandemic and highlight the work of doctors and nurses in the UK as they treat infected patients. Watch the moment here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ross Kemp defends new show

READ: Ross Kemp makes rare confession about fatherhood and reveals the sweet sacrifice he does for his son

Milton Keynes hospital, where the documentary was filmed, confirmed that the production team of the show were replacing all the PPE used, tweeting: "We have agreed to give to @RossKemp & a small crew access to capture the amazing efforts of NHS staff in response to #COVID19 This access has been risk assessed & agreed in discussion w/ @NHSEngland . We believe it’s in the public interest to show them how hospitals are preparing. We are spending minimal time in high risk areas & are ensuring the crew are wearing full PPE, as per national guidelines. As @RossKemp says, they are replacing any PPE used. We hope this show will provide the general public with vital info & reassurance."