Ross Kemp makes rare confession about fatherhood and reveals the sweet sacrifice he does for his son The former EastEnders actor is a doting dad-of-four

Ross Kemp has opened up about his life at home with his wife Renee O'Brien and their children. The former EastEnders star, who is often away at warzones for his gritty documentaries, revealed he wished he was a younger father. "I'm very happy I've got my children and wouldn't have it any other way," he told MailOnline. "I could have done it about a decade earlier though. I was old, I was in my 40s - I was quite selfish before."

Ross Kemp shares three children with wife Renee O'Brien

On how he juggles his hectic schedule, the former actor explained: "I don't think you ever strike a perfect balance in your life. I think that's just a misnomer, you can't ever do it. It's not about putting one in front of the other. It's just working, prioritising what's best for your children. If I don't work, that's not good for them." Ross, 55, shares four-year-old son Leo and two-year-old twins Ava and Kitty with his wife Renee. He is also a father to an eight-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-partner Nicola Coleman.

GALLERY: Meet the EastEnders cast's real-life children

However, the doting dad then went on to reveal the sweet night-time sacrifice he has to make. "With my eight-year-old I have to sleep on a hard mattress next to him, that's like being back in Belmarsh," he said. "He won't sleep unless I'm next to him because he gets scared. I'm lucky, I'm away for a period of time and when I'm home, I'm back all the time, When I'm home I get to read Leo a story every night, I get to kiss the girls goodnight and that's great."

READ: Gemma Atkinson celebrates Gorka Marquez's first birthday as a dad in the sweetest way

Of his twin girls, he added: "With twins it's a lot, two is harder than one, three is harder than one and particularly two girls at the same age at the same time, they're both mobile, they both know their own minds, that's a more than one person job especially when you've got other kids as well."

Marella Cruises has recruited TV hardman Ross Kemp to test out their brand new Smiletinerary programme, a checklist of smile-giving activities to ensure maximum smiles onboard at all times. The Smiletinerary can be found onboard Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2 for guests to enjoy from 4 September. To watch Ross’ smiletinerary experience on Marella Explorer 2.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.