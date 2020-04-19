Strictly Come Dancing returning to TV soon with three special episodes looking back at best moments Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our TV screens sooner than anticipated thanks to a new three-part BBC One series in which Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will look back at some of the nation's favourite moments from the show's history.

Although no set date has been announced for its release, it is thought it will air before September, with viewers able to enjoy the very best moments from Strictly's themed weeks - Movies, Musicals and Blackpool - with the opportunity to get involved themselves!

The series will be hosted by the lovely Tess and Claudia, who will be joined from home by Strictly's fabulous four judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, alongside other famous and familiar faces.

Audiences can expect fun home videos from the Strictly professional dancers, past celebrity contestants, and the Great British public will have their chance to join in the fun too.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, says of the exciting new project: "Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation."

Despite many TV projects being cancelled due to COVID-19, it seems Strictly is very much still going ahead, according to Anton du Beke. Talking to Steph McGovern on her show earlier last month, the professional dancer said: "They're carrying on with it for now, because you know what telly is like, you can do pre-production from home really, you don't have to be in an office to do it. Everyone does everything online anyways, so the whole pre-production of it, I should think, will be going on as normal.

He continued to explain: "It's when we get in the studio... the pros get in the studio in August so hopefully…we will be out of it by then and then we can sort of all get back into the studio.

"If not, I don't know. The actual live stuff doesn't start until September, so we are all really hoping we are out of it by then, and back to some sort of normality.

"And I think everybody will be ready for a little bit of Strictly Come Dancing by that time."