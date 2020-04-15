Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have made an exciting Strictly Come Dancing announcement during the lockdown - and it is definitely going to be lifting our spirits while staying at home. The presenters appeared on The One Show on Tuesday to open up about the upcoming Strictly special.

After having some technical difficulties, with Claudia unable to hear the show's hosts, Alex Jones and Gethin Jones, Tess opened up about the exciting news. She said: "We are launching the Keep Dancing Challenge. [This] basically involves everyone at home learning a new dance routine with the help of our brilliant Strictly professional dancers." After fans send in their own videos from the challenge, the best will be selected for BBC One's The Big Night In.

Each Strictly dancer has already choreographed ten seconds of the new routine which will be set to Dua Lipa's Physical. Meanwhile, there is no update whether the dancing competition will be going ahead for the new season in later in the year, but dancer Oti Mabuse has revealed that they are hoping that the show will return. She said: "We're just hoping that everything can be okay. I think at the moment it's really important to listen to the government guidelines and just take it day by day."

If the series does go ahead, it will be without pro dancer AJ Pritchard, who announced that he was bowing out of the series earlier this year. He recently joked about potentially joining the new series of I'm a Celebrity instead, telling The Steph Show: "Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!"

