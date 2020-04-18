Gorka Marquez shares hilarious video of daughter Mia fast asleep in the most bizarre of places Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia will turn one in July

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson treat their followers to fun and cute videos of their daughter Mia practically every day. Fans have been enjoying watching her grow into the most adorable toddler ever since she was born on 4 July last year, and on Saturday, proud dad Gorka shared two hilarious clips of Mia falling asleep in the most bizarre of places.

In the first video shared by the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, seven-month-old Mia can be seen happily jumping and spinning around in her Munchkin Bounce and Play Bouncer. "Lockdown mood," Gorka wrote over the clip that he shared on his Instagram stories.

The dad-of-one then posted another clip which showed his daughter fast asleep whilst still strapped into her bouncer - it seems playtime tired her out!

Gorka has been self-isolating with Gemma and baby Mia in Manchester, where they live, and he is clearly relishing the time they are enjoying together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, he revealed the best thing about lockdown, writing: "With these crazy difficult times that we're all going through, one of the positives I get from it, is that I get to spend hours playing with this little monkey. #stayathome #besafe #quedateencasa #daddysgirl."

Partner Gemma is also delighted, recently admitting they have never spent so much time together. "Since me and Gorks got together our whole relationship has technically been long distance," she began her post.

"The first year living in separate cities followed by us moving in together but his tours and Strictly taking him away for weeks at a time. He was away on tour for 3wks when Mia was just 2 days old. I keep reminding myself of that in this lockdown."

She added: "Although the circumstances aren't great for anyone, we're never going to get this length of time together in one go again. Ever. We're making the most of it and yes it's kind of annoying when he watches Spanish news really loud because they talk SO fast. but I'm glad that he's my 'cell mate' in all of this. I wouldn't be locked down with anyone else."

