If you're a big fan of The Chase then you're in luck as the hugely popular ITV quiz show is back – but with a twist! Brand new programme Beat The Chasers is coming to screens very soon and will see contenders take on the ultimate quizmasters, but can they do it? Using their rock-solid general knowledge and their quick thinking, the group of hopeful contestants will aim to beat the Chasers to answers difficult questions and take home top cash prizes. Want to know more about the show? Here's all the information you need...

WATCH: Brand new Beat The Chasers on ITV

How does Beat The Chasers work?

The spin on the show sees each contestant take on the challenge of trying to beat not one, but two, three or all five of the Chasers at once. Host Bradley Walsh will call contestants down from the studio audience to compete. Before facing their competitors, they'll face the Cash Builder they'll face five multiple choice questions, with the chance to bank up to £5,000. But get the first question wrong – it's game over.

Contestants will take on all five Chasers at once

Then, contestants will choose to play between two and all five Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with decreasing time against them. As the money goes up, so does the number of Chasers they must face. But those brave enough to take on all five Chasers could walk away with a huge cash prize.

Who is appearing on Beat The Chasers?

The show's famous faces are returning to the show for the brand new format. The tense five-part series, stars all five of the quiz geniuses: Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace. Also returning is Chase favourite Bradley, who has hosted the show since 2009.

Host Bradley is also returning to the show

When is Beat The Chasers on?

Luckily, very soon! Beat The Chasers starts Monday 27 April at 9pm on ITV.

